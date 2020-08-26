Aston Villa and West Ham express interest in Matty Cash

Nottingham Forest defender Matty Cash is a player in demand this summer.

According to the Telegraph, Aston Villa, West Ham United and Fulham are keen on signing the 23-year-old.





It will be interesting to see where the versatile defender ends up eventually.

As per reports, Fulham are currently favourites to land the Nottingham Forest star but Aston Villa and West Ham have expressed an interest as well.

Recently, Sheffield United tried to sign Cash but their offer was turned down. It is believed that Nottingham Forest are holding out for a fee in the region of £15 million for their key player.

Cash made the transition from the midfield to a right-back last season and he was very impressive in the Championship. Both Aston Villa and West Ham could use a right back like him next season.

Aston Villa star Elmohamady is past his peak and Dean Smith needs to bring in a younger alternative. Similarly, West Ham need to upgrade on Fredericks as well.

It will be interesting to see if the likes of Villa or West Ham can fend off the competition and signed the 23-year-old before the window shuts.

Cash is likely to be tempted to join a Premier League side if a concrete offer is presented in the coming weeks. He has proven his quality in the Championship and he’s ready to make the step up to the Premier League now.