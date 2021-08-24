Aston Villa and Tottenham keen on Weston McKennie

Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie has been linked with a move away from the Turin giants this summer and it appears that Premier League clubs Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur are keen on signing him.

According to Sport Mediaset, the Italian club value the American midfielder at around €30-35 million.

Apparently, the newly appointed Juventus manager Max Allegri is not convinced about the 22-year-old’s quality and he wants to cash in on the American before the transfer window closes.

Meanwhile, the midfielder wants to stay at the Italian club and his representatives are unhappy that Juventus are looking to offload him.

McKennie was highly rated during his time in the Bundesliga and the 22-year-old has the potential to develop into a quality midfield player for Villa and Spurs.

The report further states that the West Midlands club could submit a cash-only offer for the midfielder and therefore they are an attractive option for the selling club.

Villa have recently sold Jack Grealish to Manchester City for a fee of around £100 million and they have the resources to sign McKennie in a cash-only deal.

Spurs could use more depth and quality in the central midfield as well. They will have to move quickly to fend off the competition from their Premier League rivals and secure the 22-year-old’s services this summer.

