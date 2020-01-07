Aston Villa and Newcastle want Glenn Murray in January

Aston Villa and Newcastle are interested in signing the Premier League striker Glenn Murray this month as per the Guardian.
The highly experienced forward is out of contract at the end of this season and he could be snapped up for a bargain now.
Murray has lost his starting berth to the likes of Maupay at Brighton and he needs to move in order to play more often.
The likes of Villa and Newcastle could use a striker right now and he would be a handy option.
Villa striker Wesley has been ruled out for the season with an injury and Newcastle’s Joelinton is still struggling to adapt to the Premier League.
Murray has shown his quality with Brighton in the past and he could improve both teams in attack. The 36-year-old managed to score 15 goals last season.
Given his experience and quality, it would be a risk worth taking for both the clubs.
Both teams can afford to sign the player and it will be interesting to see where he ends up.
Murray has been linked with Scottish giants Celtic as well.
Brighton are thought to be looking at the CSKA Moscow striker Fyodor Chalov and therefore it is safe to assume that Murray is not a key player for them anymore.