Aston Villa and Newcastle among clubs keen on Divock Origi

Aston Villa and Newcastle United are thought to be among clubs interested in signing Liverpool’s Divock Origi.

As per Daily Mirror, Brighton and Fulham are keeping tabs on the striker as well.





The 25-year-old Belgian striker needs to leave Anfield this summer in order to play regular first-team football and move to Villa or Newcastle would be ideal for him.

Origi is a squad player at Liverpool but he needs to play more often in order to fulfil his potential.

The Belgian has scored some important goals for Liverpool during his time at the club and he is adored by the fans.

It will be interesting to see if the likes of Villa and Newcastle can convince Liverpool to part with his services in the coming weeks.

Liverpool need to add more depth to their attack this summer and unless they manage to bring in a quality alternative, it would be highly surprising to see them sanction a sale for Divock Origi.

The Belgian would add pace, flair and goals to the Aston Villa or Newcastle attack if he joins them.

Both clubs could use more depth in their attack and he could prove to be a very useful option for them this season.