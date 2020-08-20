Aston Villa and Leicester keen on Florian Thauvin

Aston Villa are interested in signing the Marseille winger Florian Thauvin this summer.

The 27 year old spent most of the last season recovering from an injury and he will be determined to get back to his best next season.





According to TMW, Leicester City and Atalanta are keen on signing the winger as well. The two Premier League sides have made an approach as well.

However, Thauvin prefers to play in the Champions League and therefore the Italian side will have an advantage.

It will be interesting to see if Aston Villa or Leicester City can persuade him to return to the Premier League this summer.

Thauvin has played in England with Newcastle before but it was a forgettable spell for him.

Marseille value the player at €15 million and his suitors should be able to afford that easily.

The 27 year old is a wide player who will add flair and goals to the side.

Dean Smith could use a player like that. Aston Villa need to add more goals to their team and Thauvin could be an ideal addition for them.

It remains to be seen where the winger ends up eventually.

Although Villa and Leicester cannot provide him with Champions League football, a move to the Premier League wouldn’t be a bad option for the player.