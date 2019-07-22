Blog Columns Site News Aston Villa agree personal terms with Mahmoud Trezeguet

22 July, 2019 Aston Villa, English Premier League, General Football News, Site News, Transfer News & Rumours

Aston Villa are set to complete the signing of Mahmoud Trezeguet from Kasimpasa.

According to the reliable Egyptian outlet Kingfut, the Premier League club have now agreed on personal terms with the 24-year-old winger.

The fee was already agreed with the Turkish club and Trezeguet will be Villa’s ninth summer signing.

The winger managed to impress during the AFCON and it will be interesting to see how he does in the Premier League next season.

He has shown that he has the talent and the technical ability to thrive in England. However, he might need some time to adjust to the physicality of the league.

Dean Smith could definitely use more depth in the wide areas and Trezeguet should prove to be a good addition. The 24-year-old will add pace and flair to Villa’s attack.

Aston Villa have been very active in the market this summer and they are expected to finalise a deal for Douglas Luiz in the coming days as well.

Here is how some of the Aston Villa fans have reacted to the news about Trezeguet earlier.

 

