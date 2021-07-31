Aston Villa agree personal terms with Leon Bailey

Aston Villa are hoping to complete the signing of Leon Bailey from Bayer Leverkusen before the window shuts.

According to Football Insider, the Premier League side have now agreed on personal terms with the 23-year-old winger and they are now working on agreeing a fee with his club.

Earlier we covered reports that the West Midlands club have had a bid turned down for the Jamaican international.

Apparently, the German outfit are holding out for a fee of around £35 million for the winger.

Bailey picked up 15 goals and 11 assists across all competitions last season and he would be a tremendous addition to Dean Smith’s attack.

Aston Villa need to add more goals and pace to their attacking unit and the Bundesliga star seems like an ideal fit for them.

It will be interesting to see how Smith accommodates the right-sided winger in his starting line-up, especially with Bertrand Traore at his disposal. Villa signed the former Chelsea winger last summer and he has done reasonably well in his debut season.

The Premier League side have been very active in the transfer market so far and they have already completed the signings of Emiliano Buendia and Ashley Young.

Bailey has proven himself in Germany and a move to the Premier League would be the ideal challenge for him at this stage of his career.

Read: Aston Villa target could be available for £35m.