Aston Villa agree deal to sign Tyrone Mings

Aston Villa are set to sign Tyrone Mings on a permanent deal this summer.
According to Guardian, the deal could be worth up to £26.5 million depending upon the add ons. The initial fee is likely to be around £20 million as per the Telegraph.
The report from Guardian claims that the player will not undergo a medical with Aston Villa because the newly promoted outfit are satisfied with his physical condition.
The deal should be concluded within the next 48 hours.
Mings was on loan at Aston Villa during the second half of last season and he was a key player for Dean Smith.
The 26-year-old helped Villa secure promotion to the Premier League and it is no surprise that the newly-promoted side have decided to break the bank for him.
Villa have already improved their attack with the signings of Wesley, Jota and El Ghazi.
They are now looking to improve their back four with the signing of Mings. Hause has joined the club as well.
It seems that Dean Smith is determined to re-sign the loan players who did well for him last season.
Here is how the Aston Villa fans have reacted to the news on social media.
Crazy money! Football has gone mad,love Tyrone but Jebus!! Where will it end? McGrath would cost literally the earth these days. Happy he’s coming…..UTV 👏🏻
— Paul McGrath’s knees (@JasonRo61148698) July 7, 2019
Absolutely superb all we need now is Cahill & Butland 🤪🤪👍👍
— Lee Sweet (@leesweetavfc) July 7, 2019
£2.0m is a bargain actually. He probably worth about £3.5m in today’s market.
Worth a punt for that price for sure!
— Fly🔻 (@FPL_Fly) July 7, 2019
The… most… important… transfer… so… far… 💜💙 #announcemings
— Chris Wuk (@chris_wuk) July 7, 2019
I’m glad that we are finally getting him back for good get in there happy days. UTV
— Darren Woolley (@DarrenWoolley5) July 7, 2019