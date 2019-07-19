Aston Villa agree deal to sign Trezeguet

Aston Villa have agreed on a deal to sign the Egyptian winger Mahmoud Trezeguet.
According to a report from TRT Spor (translated by Sportwitness), the Premier League outfit will pay around €11m for the winger.
Trezeguet managed to impress during this summer’s AFCON and it will be interesting to see how he performs in England next season.
The Egyptian has shown that he has the technique and the talent to succeed in English football. However, he might need some time to adapt to the physicality of the league.
It will be interesting to see if Villa can get the deal over the line in the coming days now.
The 24-year-old scored 9 goals for Kasimpasa last season and he has a big future ahead of him. He could develop into a quality player for Aston Villa under the guidance and coaching of Dean Smith.
Dean Smith has improved his side significantly this summer and the arrival of Trezeguet will be another boost.
Aston Villa have improved their attack with the additions of Wesley, Jota and El Ghazi this summer.
They have been linked with the likes of Maupay and Benrahma as well.
Here is how the Villa fans have reacted to the news earlier.
