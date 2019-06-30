Aston Villa agree deal to sign Matt Targett, fans react

Aston Villa are closing in on the signing of Matt Targett from Southampton.
According to The Telegraph, the newly promoted side have agreed on a fee of £14m rising to £17m for Targett.
The 23-year-old could prove to be a solid addition for Villa next season. They needed to improve their full-back positions and Targett has the talent to develop into a reliable left back.
He would be an upgrade on Neil Taylor for sure.
The Southampton defender is a backup for Bertrand at St Mary’s and he will be open to the move to Villa Park because of the regular game time.
At this stage of his career, he needs to play every week and Aston Villa can provide him with that opportunity.
Although the price is steep for a player with his experience, he has the talent to justify it in the long run.
It should prove to be a good move for all parties involved. Southampton can improve their squad with the money. £17m is a good amount for a backup player.
Here is how some of the Aston Villa fans have reacted to the report on social media earlier.
Smith will take him up the levels
— MrVilla (@MrAstonVillan) June 29, 2019
Finally. SOME ACTUAL SIGNING NEWS. My addiction is being satiated.
— Ash (@KashwithaK) June 29, 2019
Fee is madness, if true. Circa £23m gets you Tierney and he has played against the best in the CL. That said, we have to trust the transfer policy. Just make sure our fringe players are not sold for peanuts. It’s a balancing act between getting rid of wages & selling too cheaply.
— Philip Howdle (@howdlep) June 29, 2019
No more Neil Taylor 🙌🏻
— Milan Rnić (@MilanRnic1) June 29, 2019
Utfv!!! Quality crosser.
— ✡ MKL (@mylokieran) June 29, 2019
Pricey, but let’s get them in. If it’s either getting the signings in now / paying more or on deadline day / saving couple of mill… its gotta be the former
— Lee Mallinson (@LeeMall83) June 29, 2019