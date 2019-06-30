Blog Columns Site News Aston Villa agree deal to sign Matt Targett, fans react

Aston Villa agree deal to sign Matt Targett, fans react

30 June, 2019 Aston Villa, English Championship, English Premier League, General Football News, Site News, Transfer News & Rumours

Aston Villa are closing in on the signing of Matt Targett from Southampton.

According to The Telegraph, the newly promoted side have agreed on a fee of £14m rising to £17m for Targett.

The 23-year-old could prove to be a solid addition for Villa next season. They needed to improve their full-back positions and Targett has the talent to develop into a reliable left back.

He would be an upgrade on Neil Taylor for sure.

The Southampton defender is a backup for Bertrand at St Mary’s and he will be open to the move to Villa Park because of the regular game time.

At this stage of his career, he needs to play every week and Aston Villa can provide him with that opportunity.

Although the price is steep for a player with his experience, he has the talent to justify it in the long run.

It should prove to be a good move for all parties involved. Southampton can improve their squad with the money. £17m is a good amount for a backup player.

Here is how some of the Aston Villa fans have reacted to the report on social media earlier.

Everton fans react to links with Lucas Ocampos
Phil Hay: Ben White undergoing Leeds medical today

About The Author

Sai

Mass Communications Graduate. Football writer with an interest in News, Opinions, Scout reports, Betting tips, Match reports, Previews and Tactical Analysis. Contact - sai[at]sportslens[dot]com