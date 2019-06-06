Aston Villa activate option to sign Kortney Hause

Aston Villa are set to sign the Wolves defender Kortney Hause on a permanent deal.
According to Express and Star, the newly promoted side have activated the option to sign him this summer.
Hause was on loan at Aston Villa and he managed to impress Dean Smith with his performances.
The fans will be pleased with the report. Hause should prove to be a valuable member of the squad going forward.
The 23-year-old has adapted well to Villa’s style and he helped then secure promotion to the Premier League.
As per the report, Aston Villa will pay around £3million for the player. It could prove to be a major bargain for them in the long run.
Hause is still very young and he will only improve with time and experience. Dean Smith clearly rates the player and joining Villa would be good for his career.
He has shown improvement under Smith and he is likely to keep getting better.
Aston Villa have already signed Jota this summer and Hause is probably the next one through the door.
The newly promoted side must use this window to strengthen their squad adequately if they want to do well in the Premier League next season.