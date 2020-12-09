Aston Villa 2020/21 Home, Away and Third Kits

Kappa have created Aston Villa’s 2020 kits based on their KOMBAT template. The colours and designs are neat and crisp.

The shirt sponsors Cazoo make their debut on the Villa shirts for this season as well.





Aston Villa 2020/21 Home Kit

Kappa have given Aston Villa’s 2020-21 home shirt a clean look.

The home shirt is claret with blue raglan sleeves and white logos.

There is a detailed silicone club crest and the iconic lion graphic is present on the upper back below the collar as well.

The message ‘part of the pride’ is written on the inner neck of the shirt.

White shorts and blue socks complete the home kit for Aston Villa this season.

Aston Villa 2020/21 Away Kit

The away shirt for this season is based on the same template as the home shirt and is black in colour.

It has dark red pinstripes and a white Kappa logo on the chest.

The collar of the away shirt is white and red. The away kit is completed with black shorts and socks.

Aston Villa 2020/21 Third Kit

The third and final shirt for Aston Villa this season is white with a subtle camouflage pattern and monochrome blue logos.

The colour of the shirt is half blue and half yellow. The pattern on the shirt is a map of the different districts of Birmingham and the kit is complete with navy shorts and white socks.

