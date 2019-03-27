Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Aston fans reacts to reports Birkir Bjarnason rejected offers to leave the club

Aston fans reacts to reports Birkir Bjarnason rejected offers to leave the club

27 March, 2019 Aston Villa, English Championship, Transfer News & Rumours


According to reports from the Birmingham Mail, Aston Villa midfielder Birkir Bjarnason rejected offers to leave the club in the January transfer window.

The Iceland midfielder was wanted by Turkish club Fenerbahce, but he was desperate to fight for his place at Villa. The report claims that he wasn’t interested in leaving the club.

Villa were trying to move him on due to fears around Financial Fair Play. He is one of the high earners at the club, and is on £30k-a-week wages.

The 30-year-old has made 11 starts in the Championship and another five appearances have come from the bench. He has scored two goals as well, but has hardly featured under Dean Smith.

Some Villa fans have taken to social networking site Twitter to express their reaction on the player. Many believe that he is on a high pay package and that’s why the club should let him go.

He is a very good player and there won’t be shortage of offers for him in the summer transfer window.

Report: West Ham told to improve their bid to sign Duvan Zapata
Tottenham Hotspur fans react to Real Madrid's interest in Christian Eriksen

About The Author

johnblake