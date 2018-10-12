Ashley Williams surely out of Everton exit door after poor performance vs Spain

Joe Allen was full of praise for Wales skipper Ashley Williams before the Spain clash. He expected him to return to his best on Thursday night. Little did he know that his Stoke City team-mate is not the same player anymore.
Williams is on loan at Championship side Stoke City from Premier League outfit Everton, and following yet another poor performance against Spain, surely there’s no way back for him at the Merseyside club.
Paco Alcacer scored twice for Spain as Wales suffered a 4-1 defeat at the Principality Stadium. Wales fans were left frustrated with their skipper’s performance, with one fan saying on Twitter that he is ‘beyond dreadful’.
There is no Doubt Ashley Williams is the worst Welsh player of all time #WALESP
— Baz Kelly (@Bazkells) October 11, 2018
Ashley Williams is beyond dreadful!
— BenWarr (@BenWarr) October 11, 2018
Ashley Williams’ has been questionable at best 😳 there is better options nowadays #WALES
— Luke Horwood (@lukeJhorwood) October 11, 2018
Ashley Williams is totally and utterly finished, could not read a book nevermind a game 🙈🙈
— johnglynjones (@johnglynjones1) October 11, 2018
Ashley Williams I’ve said it for years and years is the worst centre half I’ve ever seen and I’ve seen Titus bramble I’m full swing!!!!! He’s horrendous
— thingo fieldhouse (@nathfieldhouse) October 11, 2018
The 34-year-old has a contract at Everton till the end of the season, and whatever minimal chances he had of getting a new deal has surely evaporated after a series of poor performances this season.
His latest shocking display against Spain is a timely reminder that he is past his best, and that his career at the Merseyside club is truly finished.