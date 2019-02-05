Ashley Cole claims Liverpool are going to need Adam Lallana more often than not this season

English Premier League current table leaders Liverpool dropped costly points on Monday following a 1-1 draw with West Ham United at the London Stadium.
Defending champions Manchester City will go top of the log on goal difference with victory at Everton’s expense on Wednesday night, and Reds manager Jurgen Klopp could start ruing his side’s lack of quality depth.
The German named an unfamiliar starting XI against the Hammers, and while some of the players put in unconvincing displays, English midfielder Adam Lallana was impressive.
The 30-year-old started his third league game of the campaign against West Ham, and he made his impact felt by having a hand in the opening goal after supplying James Milner with the pass in the buildup to Sadio Mane’s goal.
Lallana has only played nine league games this term, but former Arsenal and Chelsea defender Ashley Cole believes he will play a huge role in Liverpool title run-in.
“He (Lallana) didn’t play a lot last season or this season – he’s had a lot of injuries – but he’s technically gifted, and in these tight situations is when you need your top players with quick feet to get out of dangerous situations,” Cole said on Monday Night Football.
“They are going to need him more often than not this season.”
Klopp has preferred others to the one-time England Player of the Year, and it will be interesting to see if he can indeed play more regularly as the campaign draws to an end.
Lallana, without a doubt, brings lots of creativity to the table, and should he rediscover the form that saw him made the PFA Team of the Year at League One, Championship and Premier League levels, he could help play a huge role as Liverpool look to secure their first-ever EPL prize.