Arturo Vidal considering Newcastle move

Newcastle United have been linked with a move for the Barcelona midfielder Arturo Vidal.
As per Mundo Deportivo (translated by Chronicle), the player is expected to leave the Catalan giants this summer and he has been linked with Manchester United as well.
However, the report claims that the 115-cap Chilean is not quite convinced by the project at Old Trafford and he is considering a move to Newcastle.
Vidal would be open to joining the Magpies if Allegri takes over as the manager. The former Juventus manager has been linked with Newcastle in the recent weeks.
Newcastle are on the verge of a takeover and once the process is complete, the new owners are expected to invest significant sums of money on new players and a top manager.
Benitez’ name has been doing the rounds as well and it will be interesting to see who comes in as the club’s new manager.
Vidal is 32 and he is unlikely to be at his best but he could still be a very good addition for Newcastle. He will add depth and leadership to the dressing room.
Also, his winning experience would be a priceless addition to the squad.
Vidal has worked with Allegri at Juve and the Chilean is keen on working with the Italian again.
Some of the Newcastle fans seem quite excited about the possibility of signing Vidal and here is what they had to say earlier.
I’d see a player like him as a bit of a Robinho moment.
— Matt Clark (@mattycabbage) April 18, 2020
Never thought I’d read this type of headline. Would rather sign for Nufc as he’s unconvinced by Man Utd 😂 pic.twitter.com/U7doIvywhL
— Roman (@AndrewK67647299) April 18, 2020
Surreal
— Rafaaaa ooooh, didn’t mean to make you cry… (@FuhhQueue) April 18, 2020
Here it starts
— Jordan Brace (@JordanBrace6) April 18, 2020
Reckon he’d be a good signing, but just like we have to be wary of clubs seeing us as an easy target for cash, the same goes for older big names who fancy a payday.
— Matty Hart (@mhart2221) April 18, 2020
Can’t underestimate the pull that the right manger + right finances would have. Absolute game changer.
— Ross (@RossJames1869) April 18, 2020