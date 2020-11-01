Arthur Masuaku posts tweet after West Ham’s defeat to Liverpool

West Ham United left-back Arthur Masuaku has taken to Twitter to give his reaction to his side’s failure to win against Liverpool on Saturday evening.

The Hammers suffered a 2-1 loss at the hands of Liverpool away from home at Anfield in the Premier League.





David Moyes’s side took the lead after just 10 minutes when Pablo Fornals produced a smart finish.

Mohamed Salah equalised for the defending Premier League champions in the 42nd minute from the penalty spot.

Masuaku was controversially adjudged to have committed a foul on the Egypt international forward inside the West Ham penalty box.

Liverpool thought that they had taken the lead in the second half when Diogo Jota had the ball in the back of the net, but it was ruled out due to Sadio Mane’s foul on Angelo Ogbonna.

The former Wolverhampton Wanderers winger, though, did score again in the 85th minute, and this time there was no VAR issue.

Masuaku has expressed his disappointment on Twitter at the final result, and he seems to have suggested that he did nothing wrong during the penalty incident.

Disappointing result after a good start. Still a bit mad at myself for whatever happened but anyway… #COYI ⚒ pic.twitter.com/TTh2v7NjW7 — Arthur Masuaku (@ArthurMasuaku) October 31, 2020

West Ham United Stats



Over the course of the 90 minutes at Anfield on Saturday evening, visitors West Ham had 28% of the possession, took four shots of which three were on target, and earned two corners, according to BBC Sport.

Masuaku had a pass accuracy of 82.1%, won one header, took 53 touches, attempted three dribbles, made three tackles, one interception and two dribbles, and put in five crosses, according to WhoScored.

West Ham are 13th in the Premier League table at the moment with eight points from seven matches.