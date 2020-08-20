Arsene Wenger expresses regret over late bloomer Serge Gnabry

Arsene Wenger has expressed his disappointment at seeing Serge Gnabry blossom just after leaving Arsenal. Wenger has previously spoken about coming very close to signing the likes of Didier Drogba, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Yaya Toure.

Now, the Frenchman’s regret stems from having had a player like Gnabry and failing to get the best out of him. According to Daily Star, Wenger said:





“Let’s not forget Gnabry, I bought him at the age of 15 from Stuttgart and he was injured a lot. I was very sad that we couldn’t get over the line with him because I knew that he would have a great future. He can play No 10, he can be a No 9, he is a very intelligent player.”

Back in 2012, Gnabry was one of the many talented youngsters, who were moving to Arsenal knowing that they would get playing time without the promise of trophies. Wenger has been responsible for nurturing several youngsters during his final decade at Arsenal.

Gnabry could have been a Cesc Fabregas or more, as he appeared to have all the signs of a successful player. Yet, the winger spent four unsuccessful seasons at the Emirates Stadium before leaving for Werder Bremen in 2016.

The return to Germany seemed to help the youngster, who was soon named as Bayern’s Player of the Year after his switch to the Allianz Arena.

Now, Gnabry has been setting the Champions League on fire with his impressive performances for Bayern Munich. The 25-year-old has produced an incredible 23 goals and 14 assists for Bayern this season. This record includes a stellar return of nine goals and two assists in just nine Champions League matches. Gnabry has been a huge figure behind Bayern reaching the Champions League final for the first time since 2012-13 season.