Arsene Wenger believes Paul Pogba’s lack of discipline made it impossible for him to perform well under Jose Mourinho

Manchester United have performed unbelievably well since Jose Mourinho left last December, losing just once in 12 games while winning 10 and drawing one.
A lot of the players have been in the form of their lives under caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, and the club look justified after letting the Portuguese go after the atmosphere in the dressing room turned toxic.
Mourinho and France international midfielder Paul Pogba endured a frosty relationship during the last months of the manager at Old Trafford, leading to speculations that the player could be on his way out of the club.
However, Pogba has now become arguably the best midfielder in England since the controversial manager left, scoring eight goals and assisting five others in his last 11 appearances.
Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger, however, attributes the Frenchman’s struggles under the Portuguese to a lack of discipline.
“Mourinho is proven, he’s a great manager. Mourinho has always gone for discipline for everybody. In this team I believe that Pogba is a fantastic football player, but sometimes he lacks discipline,” Wenger told beIN SPORTS.
“But you have Matic worked for him, so he can express his talents, and Mourinho wanted discipline from everybody, and that’s defendable as well, so that maybe why at the moment as we’ve in recent games, Pogba has performed well.”
Pogba picked up a red card against PSG during the first-leg of the Champions League last-16 at Old Trafford last night and is now set to miss next month’s return leg.
He will be sorely missed in France as his suspension has dealt a huge blow on United’s chances of proceeding to the quarter-finals.
They play Liverpool next when Premier League action resumes, and Pogba will be looking to help them to a victory at the weekend in order to keep their top-four chances alive.