Arsenal vs Wolverhampton Wanderers confirmed starting line-ups

Arsenal will bid to make it 10 games unbeaten in the Premier League when they face Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday.
The Gunners have won seven and drawn two of their last nine league matches to spark hopes that they can challenge for a top four spot this season.
Wolves have gone off the boil over the past few weeks, losing three games in a row to drop down to 11th in the table.
Arsenal are unbeaten in their last 19 meetings in all competitions with Wolves and are strongly fancied to extend that run at the Emirates Stadium.
The home side are priced at 4/7 to win the game, with Wolves available at 9/2 and the draw on offer at 16/5.
Confirmed starting line-ups:
⏰ An hour to go until #ARSWOL…
…so here's how we line up this afternoon 👇 pic.twitter.com/XOEaoG08bT
— Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) November 11, 2018
Here's how Wolves line-up for this afternoon's @premierleague clash against @Arsenal. #ARSWOL
— Wolves (@Wolves) November 11, 2018