Arsenal vs Wolves Preview, Team News and Predicted Line-ups

Arsenal host Wolverhampton Wanderers this evening and both teams will look to pick up their fifth Premier League victory of 2020-21.

The Gunners have lost four games and drawn once out of nine matches, while Wolves have suffered three losses and drawn twice, and a fierce clash should be expected as they battle for three points at The Emirates.





Arsenal were held to a goalless draw at Leeds United last weekend after their 3-0 home loss at the hands of Aston Villa, and Mikel Arteta’s men will be keen to quickly return to winning ways in the league.

Wolves were also held to a draw by Southampton last time out after heading into the international break on the back of a defeat to Leicester City, and they will fancy their chances of leaving North London with a result tonight given their quality and Arsenal’s recent struggles in front of goal in the Premier League.

TEAM NEWS

The hosts will be without Nicolas Pepe who was sent off against Leeds last week, while Gabriel Martinelli, Pablo Mari and Calum Chambers remain out due to injuries.

Thomas Partey is yet to return to full fitness since getting injured against Villa and will also miss the clash.

Bukayo Saka and Willian were both forced off against Leeds, and it remains to be seen if they will be fit enough to make today’s matchday squad.

Mohamed Elneny has since tested negative for coronavirus after testing positive during the international break, and he could be available for selection.

However, Sead Kolasinac is yet to return a negative test and is still in isolation, while David Luiz will face a late fitness test.

Wolves will be without Romain Saiss who has tested positive for the coronavirus, while Jonny remains sidelined due to a knee injury.

Manager Nuno Espirito Santo is set to be handed a huge boost, though, with Conor Coady expected to return to the starting line-up after missing the Saints’ game due to Covid-19 protocols.

PREDICTED LINE-UPS

Predicted Arsenal XI

4-2-3-1

Leno

Bellerin, Holding, Gabriel, Tierney

Ceballos, Xhaka

Nelson, Willock, Aubameyang

Lacazette

Predicted Wolves XI

3-4-3

Patricio

Boly, Coady, Kilman

Semedo, Neves, Moutinho, Ait-Nouri

Traore, Jimenez, Podence