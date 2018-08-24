Arsenal vs West Ham Predicted Starting Lineups & Injury Updates

Arsenal vs West Ham
English Premier League 2018/19
25th August, 15:00 pm BST
Emirates, London
Arsenal host West Ham United in the Premier League this weekend and the Gunners will be looking to get their first win of the season.
Emery’s men have lost their first two games against Manchester City and Chelsea. They will be fired up for this one.
The home side will be aware of West Ham’s miseries and they will be confident of a result here.
As for the Hammers, they were very poor against Liverpool and Bournemouth. Pellegrini’s side will have to be at their best to get something here.
Arsenal have a fantastic attack and they will cause a lot of problems for West Ham’s fragile back four.
The home side will be without Koscielny, Kolasinac, Jenkinson and Maitland-Niles for this one due to injuries.
West Ham will be without Carroll, Reid and Lanzini because of injuries. Mark Noble is a doubt as well.
Predicted Arsenal Starting Lineup (4-2-3-1): Cech; Bellerin, Mustafi, Sokratis, Monreal; Ramsey, Guendouzi; Iwobi, Mkhitaryan, Lacazette; Aubameyang
Predicted West Ham Starting Lineup (4-2-3-1): Fabianski; Zabaleta, Balbuena, Ogbonna, Masuaku; Wilshere, Sanchez; Yarmolenko, Anderson, Arnautovic; Perez