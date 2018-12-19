Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Arsenal vs Tottenham Preview, Team News and Betting Tips

Arsenal vs Tottenham
Carabao Cup 2018/19
19th December, 19:45 pm BST
Emirates Stadium, London

Arsenal vs Tottenham Preview

Tottenham will be looking to avenge their defeat against Arsenal from a few weeks ago when the two sides meet later.

Mauricio Pochettino’s men are in good form right now and they will fancy their chances heading into this one.

Meanwhile, Arsenal come into this game on the back of a poor defeat against Southampton. The Gunners fans will be expecting a reaction here and it will be interesting to see if the players can deliver.

Unai Emery’s side did very well against Spurs in the Premier League game earlier this season and the Spaniard will be hoping for more of the same today.

Arsenal vs Tottenham Team News

Arsenal will be without the likes of Rob Holding, Danny Welbeck, Konstantinos Mavropanos and Emile Smith-Rowe. Bellerin picked up a knock against Southampton and he could miss out as well.

As for Tottenham, Eric Dier is ruled out until the New Year. Victor Wanyama, Vincent Janssen and Mousa Dembele are sidelined as well.

Arsenal vs Tottenham Betting Tips

17 goals have been scored in the last six meetings between Arsenal and Tottenham. Bet on over 2.5 goals (6/10) with 138 UK.

Both teams are unbeaten in 5 of their last 6 matches in all competitions. Bet on the match to end as a draw in normal time (5/2) with 138 UK.

Arsenal have conceded 7 goals in their last 5 games and Spurs have conceded 6 in that period. Bet on both sides to get on the scoresheet (4/9) with 138 UK.

