Arsenal vs Sporting Lisbon confirmed starting line-ups

Arsenal host Sporting Lisbon on Thursday aiming to book their place in the last 32 of the Europa League.
The Gunners made it three wins from three in Group E in Lisbon in their last game, with Danny Welbeck’s goal sealing a 1-0 win.
Sporting had won their two previous group matches against Qarabag and Vorskla.
They are currently third in the Primeira Liga, two points behind Porto and Braga,
Unai Emery’s side are unbeaten in their last 14 matches in all competitions and are strongly fancied to extend that run at the Emirates Stadium.
Arsenal are priced at 3/10 to win the game, with Sporting on offer at 9/1 and the draw available at 17/4.
Confirmed starting line-ups:
Here's our side to face Sporting CP in the Europa League tonight
Este é o nosso onze inicial! Vamos Leões!
