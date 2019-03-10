Arsenal vs Manchester United confirmed starting line-ups

Arsenal and Manchester United turn their attentions back to the Premier League on Sunday after a week of hugely contrasting fortunes in Europe.
United’s superb 3-1 victory at Paris Saint-Germain sent them through to the quarter-finals of the Champions League, but Arsenal’s defeat by the same scoreline at Rennes leaves their Europa League hopes hanging in the balance.
The Red Devils’ resurgence under temporary manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been remarkable, with the team losing just once since he replaced Jose Mourinho.
United have already won at the Emirates Stadium this season, recording a 3-1 success in the FA Cup at the end of January.
However, Arsenal secured a 2-2 draw when the two sides met in the league earlier in the season and they will fancy their chances of picking up three points on home soil.
United have held the upper hand over the Gunners in recent times, losing just one of their last seven meetings.
Confirmed starting line-ups:
🚨 #ARSMUN TEAM NEWS 🚨
5️⃣ changes to Thursday’s #UEL lineup…
➡️ Leno, Maitland-Niles, Kolasinac, Ramsey, Lacazette
⬅️ Cech, Mustafi, Torreira, Iwobi, Mkhitaryan
— Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) March 10, 2019
Back in @PremierLeague action 🤩
Here's your #MUFC side for #ARSMUN…
— Manchester United (@ManUtd) March 10, 2019
Arsenal vs Manchester United Betting Tips
Romelu Lukaku has scored 12 league goals this season. Bet on the forward with BetUK to score any time at 2/1.
Sunday’s game could be a feisty affair. Over 4.5 bookings is priced at 20/21.
United won 3-1 in the FA Cup at the Emirates back in January. Both teams to score and United to win can be backed at 15/4.