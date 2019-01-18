Arsenal vs Chelsea Preview, Team News & Betting Tips

Arsenal vs Chelsea
English Premier League 2018/19
19th January 2019, 17:30 pm BST
Emirates Stadium, London
Arsenal host Chelsea in the Premier League this weekend and the Gunners will be looking to bounce back from their defeat against West Ham.
Unai Emery’s side were beaten 1-0 last time out and the home fans will be expecting a big reaction here.
Arsenal are up against their bitter rivals and the players will be fired up for this one.
Meanwhile, Chelsea are in good form and they will be looking to pull further clear of their top four rivals with a win.
The Blues have done well against Arsenal in the recent years and they will be hoping to add to that record on Saturday.
Arsenal vs Chelsea Team News
Unai Emery’s side will be without the likes of Rob Holding, Mavropanos, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Danny Welbeck due to injuries.
Chelsea have most of their first team stars fit for this one. Ruben Loftus-Cheek is the only unavailability for Maurizio Sarri this weekend.
Arsenal vs Chelsea Betting Tips
4 of the last 6 matches between these sides have ended in a draw (after 90 minutes).