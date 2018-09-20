Blog Competitions Europa League Arsenal v Vorskla confirmed starting line-ups

Arsenal v Vorskla confirmed starting line-ups

20 September, 2018 Arsenal, Europa League


Arsenal host Vorskla Poltava on Thursday aiming to get their Europa League campaign off to a winning start.

Gunners’ boss Unai Emery knows what it takes to win this competition, having claimed a hat-trick of victories with Sevilla.

Arsenal have recovered from a poor start in the Premier League to defeat West Ham United, Cardiff City and Newcastle United in their last three matches.

Vorskla finished third behind Shakhstar Donestk and Dynamo Kiev in the Ukrainian Premier League last season and this is only the second time they have reached the group stage of the Europa League.

They are currently fifth in their league after losing four of their opening eight games this term.

Arsenal are priced at 1/8, with Vorskla on offer at 20/1 and the draw available at 7/1.

Confirmed starting line-ups:

Vorskla: Shust, Perduta, Dallku, Chesnakov, Artur; Kobakhidze, Kravchenko, Sharpar, Rebenok; Kulach; Kolomoets.

Yannick Bolasie praises Aston Villa winger Anwar El Ghazi
Bad news as Liverpool could lose Milner next summer, contract talks yet to be opened

About The Author

michaeljblack

I'm a North West based freelance sports journalist with a passion for football. Follow me on Twitter @mjblack_ for my ramblings about the British game (plus other things thrown in for good measure).