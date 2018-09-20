Arsenal v Vorskla confirmed starting line-ups

Arsenal host Vorskla Poltava on Thursday aiming to get their Europa League campaign off to a winning start.
Gunners’ boss Unai Emery knows what it takes to win this competition, having claimed a hat-trick of victories with Sevilla.
Arsenal have recovered from a poor start in the Premier League to defeat West Ham United, Cardiff City and Newcastle United in their last three matches.
Vorskla finished third behind Shakhstar Donestk and Dynamo Kiev in the Ukrainian Premier League last season and this is only the second time they have reached the group stage of the Europa League.
They are currently fifth in their league after losing four of their opening eight games this term.
Arsenal are priced at 1/8, with Vorskla on offer at 20/1 and the draw available at 7/1.
Confirmed starting line-ups:
Here's our team to play Vorskla in the #UEL pic.twitter.com/pgOp5GZh9C
Vorskla: Shust, Perduta, Dallku, Chesnakov, Artur; Kobakhidze, Kravchenko, Sharpar, Rebenok; Kulach; Kolomoets.