Arsenal unhappy with Atletico Madrid over Lucas Torreira’s playing time

Arsenal are believed to be angered by Diego Simeone’s constant omission of midfield loanee Lucas Torreira.

The Uruguay international joined Atletico Madrid on loan this summer as part of the deal which saw Thomas Partey move in the other direction. He was expected to be a regular starter in Simeone’s side.





However, things have not gone as planned for Torreira, and he has made just two starts for the La Liga leaders, as well as eight substitute appearances.

According to a report by Spanish outlet Libertad Digital, the Gunners are annoyed by Torreira’s current situation at the Wanda Metropolitano, and believe that the club are deliberately trying to lower his value as revenge for not including an option to buy in the loan agreement.

The report states that Atletico deny this claim, and put Torreira’s lack of playing time down to the club’s flying form. Los Rojiblancos are currently top of La Liga, two points clear of second-placed Real Madrid having played two games fewer.

However, it is a possibility that Arsenal may terminate Torreira’s loan deal if he doesn’t get more opportunities in the starting XI, although it is unclear whether they have a recall option.

Last month, the player’s agent denied reports that Torreira would be leaving Atletico in January. Speaking to journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, the agent said: “Lucas is calm and happy and has nothing else in mind but to continue with Atletico [Madrid].”

Nonetheless, there is still interest elsewhere for the 24-year-old. Mundo Deportivo claim (via Sport Witness) that Serie A sides Fiorentina and Torino are both hoping to make a move for the midfielder this January, and are urging Arsenal to end his loan in La Liga.