Arsenal January 2021 Transfer Window Predictions

Arsenal have made a very poor start to the Premier League season this year, but are starting to turn things around with two back-to-back wins. They are currently 13th in the Premier League table almost halfway through the campaign, and fans will be expecting a top-six finish at the very least.

The January transfer window is a great opportunity for the Gunners to plug the gaps in their squad and turn their form around during the second half of the season.





Key areas that need strengthening

Mikel Arteta needs to concentrate on improving the key areas of his team when the transfer window reopens next month and his top priority should be to bring in a quality attacking midfielder who can link his midfield with the attack.

The lack of creativity in his side has affected the game of key players like Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as well.

Arsenal have scored just 15 goals in 15 Premier League games so far this season and that return is simply unacceptable for a club hoping to play European football.

Another priority for the Gunners should be to improve their back four.

The likes of Shkodran Mustafi have been quite unreliable this season and Arteta must look to bring in a quality centre back to partner summer signing Gabriel Magalhaes.

The Londoners have been linked with the likes of Houssem Aouar, Isco Alarcon and Christian Eriksen in the recent months.

The likes of Isco and Eriksen have fallen down the pecking order at their respective clubs and they might be available for a reasonable fee next month.

Potential departures

Meanwhile, Arsenal are hoping to get rid of some of their fringe players in order to free up some funds for new signings next month.

Apparently, the Gunners have offered Mesut Ozil to Juventus on a 6-month loan deal.

The German playmaker is no longer a key player at the club and he has been left out of the Premier League and the Europa League squad as well.

Mesut Ozil is on massive wages at Arsenal and it will be interesting to see if the Gunners can get his wages off their books.

Young defender William Saliba has been linked with a move away from the club on loan after failing to hold down a first-team berth under Arteta. Folarin Balogun has been linked with a move to Liverpool as well.

Overall it could be a busy January transfer window for Arsenal if the club hierarchy are willing to back Mikel Arteta in the market.

