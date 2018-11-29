Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur injury update & predicted starting line-ups

Arsenal host Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday hoping to leapfrog above their local rivals in the Premier League standings.
The Gunners head into the game three points behind Spurs and a win this weekend would take them into the top four.
Arsenal star Alexandre Lacazette returned to training on Wednesday following his groin problem and looks certain to be involved against Spurs. Stephan Lichtsteiner is also back in full training following his hamstring injury.
Laurent Koscielny continues to be assessed after playing his first 45 minutes in six months on Monday for the Under-23s. Nacho Monreal remains on the sidelines with a hamstring issue.
Mauricio Pochettino will assess his squad ahead of the game following Spurs’ Champions League victory over Inter Milan on Wednesday.
Spurs have held the upper hand over their local rivals in recent times, losing just one of their last eight meetings in the Premier League.
The home side are priced at 6/4 to win the game, with Spurs on offer at 17/10 and the draw available at 5/2.
Predicted starting line-ups:
Arsenal: Leno, Bellerin, Mustafi, Holding, Kolasinac, Torreira, Xhaka, Iwobi, Ozil, Aubameyang, Lacazette.
Tottenham: Lloris, Trippier, Alderweireld, Sanchez, Vertonghen, Winks, Eriksen, Sissoko, Alli, Son, Kane.
Arsenal vs Tottenham Betting Tips
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has scored eight Premier League goals this season. Bet on the forward with 138.com to open the scoring on Sunday at 9/2.
Last season’s corresponding fixture finished 2-0 to Arsenal. It’s 14/1 for a repeat scoreline this weekend.
The two sides have scored 51 goals between them this term. Over 3.5 goals in the match is priced at 13/10.