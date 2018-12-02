Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur confirmed starting line-ups

Arsenal go head-to-head with Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday aiming to jump into the top four in the Premier League.
The Gunners head into the game three points behind Spurs and a win this weekend would move them above their local rivals.
Arsenal are unbeaten in their last 18 games in all competitions, while Spurs have won six in a row.
Both sides head into the match on the back of victories in their respective European competitions in midweek.
Spurs have held the upper hand over their local rivals in recent times, losing just one of their last eight meetings in the Premier League.
The home side are priced at 6/4 to win the game, with Spurs on offer at 17/10 and the draw available at 5/2.
Confirmed starting line-ups:
#THFC: Lloris (C), Aurier, Foyth, Vertonghen, Davies, Dier, Sissoko, Eriksen, Dele, Son, Kane.
