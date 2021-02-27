Paper Talk: Fatigue worry for Arsenal boss, Tottenham boost, Spaniard linked with Magpies

Our Paper Talk feature takes a look at the latest news and rumours from some of the top media outlets in the business.

Keep up-to-speed with what is happening around football right here at Sportslens.





Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has hinted that Bukayo Saka could be rested against Leicester City in the Premier League on Sunday.

The 19-year-old produced another excellent display against Benfica in the Europa League in midweek but may not start against the Foxes.

According to football.london, Arteta is keen to ensure that Saka doesn’t suffer from burnout during the rest of the season.

“He’s really fatigued,” said Arteta. “He’s played a lot of minutes. He hasn’t had much rest.

“We asked him to go again and produce these moments, and the boy’s done it against a really difficult formation, the way they were so deep with the really small spaces, but he’s found a way to do it again.”

Saka’s performances have drawn praise from Ray Parlour, with the Arsenal legend telling talkSPORT that he should be in the England squad for the European Championships this summer.

Best of the Rest

Harry Kane poised to stay at Spurs for another year (The Telegraph).

Former Valencia chief linked with a major role at Newcastle (Chronicle Live).

US investors on the cusp of Ipswich takeover with Cook to replace Lambert (The Athletic).

Pep Guardiola wants to emulate David Moyes (Independent).

Lionel Messi may be heading towards his Las Vegas stage, but the fire still burns (The Guardian).

Top Sportslens News

Premier League Week 26 Fixtures: TV Info, Live Stream & EPL Table 2020/21.

Championship Matchday 33: Fixtures, League Table & Predictions.

Europa League Last 16 Draw: Dates, Fixtures & Teams.

Jose Mourinho delivers the latest team news ahead of Tottenham vs Burnley.

Hector Bellerin could leave Arsenal this summer after Mikel Arteta agreement.