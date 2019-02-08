Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur eyeing international centre-back

Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are monitoring Borussia Monchengladbach defender Matthias Ginter.
Sky Sports has claimed that the North London duo are scouting for new centre-backs ahead of the summer transfer window and the 25-year-old is amongst their targets.
Ginter began his senior career with Freiburg in 2012 and went on to make 81 appearances for the club in all competitions.
He signed for Borussia Dortmund in 2014 and soon established himself in the first-team, playing over 100 games and scoring four goals.
Ginter signed with Monchengladbach on a four-year deal in 2017 and helped the club finish ninth in the Bundesliga last season.
The defender has been in impressive form this term as Monchengladbach have climbed up to second in the standings.
Capped 23 times by Germany at senior level, Ginter’s versatility would make him an attractive proposition to the London duo.
A composed centre-back with the passing ability of a midfielder, Ginter is equally comfortable at full-back although he favours playing in the centre.
Tottenham were believed to have bid for the defender before signing Davinson Sanchez, while Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is also an admirer.
However, having conceded 36 goals in the Premier league this season, Arsenal’s need for defensive reinforcements could see them pull out all the stops to secure Ginter’s services.
Manager Unai Emery has done a decent job since taking over from Arsene Wenger, but signing a player of Ginter’s quality would help them kick on next season.