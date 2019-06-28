Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur target does not want to leave Madrid

Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos still “dreams of succeeding” with the La Liga giants.
Spanish media outlet, Marca, has claimed that the 22-year-old doesn’t want to leave the Bernabeu Stadium despite interest from the likes of Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur.
Inter Milan, AC Milan, Napoli, Real Betis and Sevilla are also believed to be interested in Ceballos.
Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane is believed to be happy to allow Ceballos to move on, but the player is eager to prove himself.
Ceballos is currently at the U21 European Championships in Italy, playing a starring role to help Spain reach the final of the tournament.
However, he has struggled to establish himself in Madrid’s first team, starting just 13 games in La Liga last season.
If the £45 million-rated midfielder is to leave Madrid, he would prefer a loan move in order to give himself the opportunity of returning further down the line.
Although Ceballos wants to stay, Zidane has spent heavily this summer and a move away from the club appears inevitable.