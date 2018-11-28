Nothing to choose between Arsenal and Spurs in eagerly-awaited derby

Tottenham Hotspur visit Arsenal on Sunday aiming to maintain the pressure at the top of the Premier League table.
Spurs head into the weekend third in the standings, five points behind leaders Manchester City and just three adrift of Liverpool in second.
Last weekend’s 3-1 victory over Chelsea extended their winning run to five games and sent out a message that they are firmly in this season’s title mix.
Arsenal, who extended their unbeaten run in all competitions to 17 matches with a 2-1 win at Bournemouth, are just one point outside the top four places ahead of this weekend’s clash.
There is little to choose between the two sides in the betting to win the match and you can learn more here about all the latest odds.
Spurs have held the upper hand over Arsenal in recent years, losing just one of their last eight meetings in the Premier League.
Their only defeat during that run came in the corresponding fixture back in November 2017, with goals by Shkodran Mustafi and Alexis Sanchez securing a 2-0 victory for the Gunners.
This weekend’s match could well be determined by the performances of two in-form strikers. Arsenal star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has bagged eight league goals this term, while Harry Kane has six goals in his last seven games for Spurs and England.
Aubameyang, who scored against Bournemouth last weekend, is priced at around 6/4 to get on the scoresheet on Sunday and that could be worth an interest.
Kane extended his remarkable record in London derbies with a goal in Spurs’ win over Chelsea last weekend. He has now netted 25 times in 39 Premier League capital clashes.
That tally ranks him joint-sixth on the all-time Premier League table for total goals scored in London derbies, although he still has some way to go to catch Arsenal legend Thierry Henry who leads the way with 43.
Kane has grabbed seven goals in eight previous appearances against Arsenal and is available at 7/2 to open the scoring at the Emirates Stadium.
Both sides have enjoyed profitable seasons in front of goal, with Arsenal notching 28 and Spurs 23 in 13 league games. With that in mind, odds of 27/20 for over 3.5 goals in the match appears generous.
A victory for either side would set them up nicely for a busy schedule during the rest of December, but backing the draw at odds of 13/5 could be the way to play this one.