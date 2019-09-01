Blog Competitions English Premier League Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur confirmed starting line-ups

Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur confirmed starting line-ups

1 September, 2019 Arsenal, English Premier League, Tottenham

Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur will be eager to return to winning ways when they go head-to-head in the Premier League on Sunday.

The Gunners started the season with two victories, but they lost their unbeaten record last weekend with a 3-1 defeat at Liverpool.

Spurs also began the campaign positively, before slumping to a 1-0 reverse at home to Newcastle United last Sunday.

Arsenal took four points off Spurs last term and will be confident of coming out on top at the Emirates Stadium.

They triumphed 4-2 in the corresponding fixture back in December, before drawing 1-1 on the road later in the season.

Arsenal are slight favourites to win this weekend and are fancied to grab a narrow victory.

Confirmed starting line-ups:

Chris Sutton gives his verdict on Mohamed Elyounoussi
Sol Campbell reveals he left Tottenham Hotspur for Arsenal to win trophies

About The Author

michaeljblack

I'm a North West based freelance sports journalist with a passion for football. Follow me on Twitter @mjblack_ for my ramblings about the British game (plus other things thrown in for good measure).