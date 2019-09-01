Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur confirmed starting line-ups

Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur will be eager to return to winning ways when they go head-to-head in the Premier League on Sunday.
The Gunners started the season with two victories, but they lost their unbeaten record last weekend with a 3-1 defeat at Liverpool.
Spurs also began the campaign positively, before slumping to a 1-0 reverse at home to Newcastle United last Sunday.
Arsenal took four points off Spurs last term and will be confident of coming out on top at the Emirates Stadium.
They triumphed 4-2 in the corresponding fixture back in December, before drawing 1-1 on the road later in the season.
Arsenal are slight favourites to win this weekend and are fancied to grab a narrow victory.
Confirmed starting line-ups:
🚨 #NorthLondonDerby team news 🚨
➡️ @LacazetteAlex, @LTorreira34, @seadk6#ARSTOT
#THFC: Lloris (C), Sanchez, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Rose, Winks, Sissoko, Eriksen, Lamela, Son, Kane
