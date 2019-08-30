Blog Competitions English Premier League Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur injury update & predicted starting line-ups

30 August, 2019 Arsenal, English Premier League, Tottenham

Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur meet in the Premier League on Sunday with both sides bidding to bounce back from defeats in their last outings.

The Gunners were beaten 3-1 at Liverpool, while Spurs slipped to a disappointing home reverse against Newcastle United.

Hector Bellerin, Konstantinos Mavropanos and Kieran Tierney remain on the sidelines for the home side, but Mesut Ozil should return.

Alexandre Lacazette should come back into the starting XI after impressing as a substitute at Anfield.

Tanguy Ndombele and Kyle Walker-Peters are both doubtful for Spurs, while Ryan Sessegnon and Juan Foyth are definitely out.

Dele Alli could return after a thigh injury in place of Erik Lamela.

Predicted starting line-ups:

Arsenal: Leno, Maitland-Niles, Sokratis, David Luiz, Monreal, Xhaka, Ceballos, Guendouzi, Pepe, Lacazette, Aubameyang.

Spurs: Lloris, Walker-Peters, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Rose, Sissoko, Winks, Alli, Eriksen, Kane, Son.

