Arsenal to step up pursuit of Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey

Arsenal are prepared to step up their pursuit of Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey, a report from The Daily Star claims.

The north London side recently made their first signing of the summer as Willian joined them on a free transfer after the expiry of his contract at Chelsea.





It is now reported that Mikel Arteta’s side could make at least two more additions to the squad and Partey is regarded as the prime midfield target.

The Gunners have held a long-term interest in the Ghana international and earlier in June, they failed with a player-plus-cash offer for the player’s services.

The club offered £22.5m with Matteo Guendouzi as the makeweight, but the proposal was snubbed by Atleti, who wanted Partey’s £45m release clause to be paid in full.

They are likely to make a renewed approach this month and it remains to be seen whether they can make a breakthrough in the negotiations with the Madrid giants.

Elsewhere, a new centre-back remains a priority for Arteta, with Shkodran Mustafi, Calum Chambers and Pablo Mari set to miss the start of next season with injuries.

Lille defender Gabriel Magalhaes has been regularly linked with the club, but it appears that Napoli have the clear advantage in the race to sign the Brazilian.

The Naples outfit have a gentleman’s agreement with Lille over the player and they are prepared to sign him, if Kalidou Koulibaly heads for the exit door in the coming weeks.