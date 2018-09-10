Arsenal suffer injury blow to Torreira ahead of Newcastle meeting on Saturday

According to the Evening Standard, Arsenal have suffered an injury blow to Lucas Torreira, with the midfielder picking up a calf problem on international duty that threatens to rule him out of Saturday’s Premier League meeting with Newcastle United.
For Uruguay, Torreira was substituted at half-time against Mexico on Saturday. His side won the game 4-1, but he spent the second-half with ice-pack strapped to his leg. It could be bad news for the Gunners, but the combative 22-year-old is yet to be assessed so he may yet be given the green light to play.
Signed from Sampdoria this summer, the South American has gone on to make four appearances in all competitions for Arsenal. He’s yet to start in the league under new manager Unai Emery but has been given over 110 minutes of playing time from the bench.
Arsenal haven’t had the best start to the season. The Gunners currently sit ninth with six points from a possible 12, having lost their first two outings against Manchester City and Chelsea before beating West Ham United and Cardiff City.
Their next opponents Newcastle have fared even worse. United are currently 18th in the table with only one point to their name.
Stats from Transfermarkt.