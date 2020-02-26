Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang responds to reports that Champions League football could be crucial in his decision to sign new deal

According to Mirror Football, qualifying for the Champions League next season could ultimately hold the key in Arsenal’s attempts to convince striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to sign a new deal.
The Gabonese international has a little more than a year left on his current contract at The Emirates Stadium, and did put contract talks on hold last autumn because he was frustrated with the club and is desperate to play in the Champions League – a competition Arsenal have missed out on in the last three seasons.
The Gunners could be forced to sell Aubameyang in the summer if he doesn’t put pen to paper on a new deal in order not to lose him for free in 2021, and he definitely won’t be short of suitors.
Barcelona and Inter Milan have both been linked with the 30-year-old striker, but it doesn’t appear he wants to leave Arsenal soon and he has slammed Mirror Football on Twitter, reacting thus to their reports:
Why they Talk about what they don’t Know 🤷🏽♂️
— Aubameyang P-E (@Aubameyang7) February 26, 2020
Aubameyang has established himself as a key player for Arsenal since arriving from Borussia Dortmund in January 2018, scoring 60 goals and assisting 13 others in 95 games for the London giants.
The Arsenal captain has scored 19 goals in 30 games across all competitions this season, with 17 of them coming in the Premier League.
He currently tops the goalscoring charts alongside Leicester City’s Jamie Vardy and he will be looking to land the golden boot again after winning it last term.