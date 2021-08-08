Arsenal reportedly approach Atletico Madrid to sign £34 million Kieran Trippier

Arsenal are keen to sign Atletico Madrid ace Kieran Trippier as a replacement for Hector Bellerin according to a report from The Sun.

The Spaniard is allegedly on his way out of the Emirates this summer.

And Mikel Arteta sees Trippier as a strong replacement for the 26-year-old.

The 30-year-old left Tottenham to join Atleti for around £20 million back in the summer of 2019 (The Sun).

Trippier has been a real hit in the Spanish capital but he could now be set for a return to London.

Arsenal move in to sign Tripper

The Sun claims that the Gunners are taking advantage of Manchester United’s dithering.

The Red Devils have allegedly been talking with Trippier’s representatives since before the start of EURO 2020.

They are only willing to pay £20 million for the England international, however.

Arsenal, meanwhile, could meet Atletico Madrid’s £34 million asking price for Trippier.

In 28 La Liga outings for Atletico Madrid last season, the former Spurs man averaged 2.2 tackles, 1.4 interceptions and 1.7 clearances per game. He also racked up six assists.

Trippier, who earns £82k-a-week (Salary Sport), is a top class player, there is no doubting that. It must be said that £34 million seems like an awful lot of money for a 30-year-old right-back though.

Perhaps £25 million would be a fairer price. And with Atletico Madrid in such desperate need to sell in order to meet FFP regulations, surely they could be tempted into accepting a lower fee for Trippier.

The Englishman would certainly be an upgrade on Bellerin at The Emirates.

Stats obtained via Who Scored