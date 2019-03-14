Arsenal vs Rennes confirmed starting line-ups

Arsenal host Rennes in the Europa League on Thursday aiming to book their place in the quarter-finals of the competition.
The Gunners face a difficult test at the Emirates Stadium having been beaten 3-1 in France last week.
They started brightly with Alex Iwobi’s opener, but Rennes bagged three goals without replay after Sokratis Papastathopoulos was sent off.
Unai Emery’s side have won five home games in a row in all competitions and are unbeaten at the Emirates in Europe this term.
Rennes lost two out of three away matches during the group stage, but won 3-1 at Real Betis in the round of 32.
This is the 16th successive campaign in which Arsenal have reached the last 16 of a major European competition.
Confirmed starting line-ups:
🚨 CONFIRMED TEAM 🚨
🤔 What do you make of our side to face @staderennais?
🏆 #UEL
— Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) 14 March 2019
[@EuropaLeague] 🏆
Et le 11 de départ qui tentera de réaliser l’exploit à l’Emirates Stadium est 👇
—#ArsenalSRFC#AllezRennes#ToutDonner 💪🔴⚫ pic.twitter.com/SrDKzUPNTY
— Stade Rennais F.C. (@staderennais) March 14, 2019
Arsenal vs Rennes Betting Tips
Alexandre Lacazette will be eager to make his mark on his return from suspension. Bet on the striker with BetUK to score first at 7/2.
A 3-0 victory would take the Gunners through to the next round. That scoreline can be backed at 23/4.
Arsenal’s need for goals could result in an open game at the Emirates Stadium. Over 3.5 goals in the match is priced at Evens with BetUK.