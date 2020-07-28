Arsenal reluctant to meet Thomas Partey release clause, Jack Grealish fears missing out on Manchester United move

The first day of the Premier League transfer window saw a couple of high-profile exits from reigning champions Liverpool.

Dejan Lovren ended his six-year association with the Reds as he made the move to the Russian top-flight with Zenit St.Petersburg.





Meanwhile, Adam Lallana, whose contract expired after the final game of the league campaign, joined Brighton & Hove Albion on a free transfer.

The England international has put pen-to-paper on a three-year deal with the Seagulls.

Top Transfer Rumours:

Arsenal have offered £22.8m plus a player in exchange for Thomas Partey, but Atletico Madrid have rejected the proposal. The Spanish outfit have no plans of selling the midfielder for less than his £45.6m release clause, but the Gunners are reluctant to meet the valuation.

Elsewhere, Mikel Arteta’s side have been fancied to part ways with Matteo Guendouzi this summer and they are said to be negotiating a swap deal with Barcelona. It has recently been reported that both Arturo Vidal and Ivan Rakitic could be offered in exchange for Guendouzi without any transfer fees involved.

Willian is another player, who has been regularly linked with the north London side in recent weeks. The Brazil international has not been able to convince Chelsea to offer him a three-year contract extension and he appears set to leave the club on a free transfer following the expiry of his deal next month. The Gunners are said to be the favourites to sign him.

Jack Grealish recently scored in Aston Villa’s 1-1 draw against West Ham United which ensured their Premier League status for another season. However, the 24-year-old now fears that he could be priced out of a move to Manchester United with the west Midlands outfit likely to demand as much as £80m for his summer exit.

Kai Havertz is said to be keen on joining Chelsea by next week. The Germany international has already agreed to personal terms with the club and only the transfer fee needs to be finalised. Bayer Leverkusen are looking for £90m for the attacker, but the Blues are hopeful of landing him for an initial £70m plus add-ons.

Manchester United are understood to have failed with an opening bid worth £89m to sign Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund. The England international is the Red Devils’ prime target for the summer, but they may have to make a nine-figure bid for his services. Dortmund are reluctant to sell for anything less than £109m at the moment.

Deal of the Day:

Brighton & Hove Albion have got themselves a quality player in the form of Lallana. The 32-year-old’s experience will prove valuable for the south Coast outfit next term and it won’t come as a surprise, if he is handed the captain’s armband. Lallana has the opportunity to play regular first-team football after being a squad player at Liverpool in the past few years.

