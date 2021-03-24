Arsenal reportedly eyeing up Real Betis midfielder

Two weeks ago, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta told the media that plans for the summer transfer window are underway.

According to a recent report by MundoDeportivo.com, one of the players included in those plans is Real Betis midfielder Guido Rodriguez.





The Argentine international has stood out in recent months, contributing to the club’s impressive form in La Liga.

Standing just over 6’0″ tall, Rodriguez’s presence on the pitch is strong, with tackling one of his best attributes – although he has picked up seven bookings in 25 league appearances, so discipline is also an issue.

However, the 26-year-old’s positioning and ball control are impressive, while an 84% pass completion in all competitions this season is not to be sniffed at.

The defensive midfielder has scored just once and provided zero assists this season, which isn’t a surprise given his role in the team.

The Gunners are reportedly monitoring the midfielder and intend to push hard to sign him this summer. Betis are aware of potential interest from the north London club.

The Spanish outlet also suggests that Betis will be open to offloading players to help boost their finances, and it is believed that Rodriguez could be sold for a hefty fee.

SL view

Arsenal fans were previously crying out for a hardworking defensive midfielder to be added to the squad, but Thomas Partey’s arrival eased that requirement despite him being more of a box-to-box player.

With Lucas Torreira unlikely to be part of Arteta’s plans moving forward and the uncertainty surrounding Mohamed Elneny’s future, the possibility of the club signing another defensive-minded midfielder should not be ruled out.

Technical Director Edu Gasper has impressive knowledge when it comes to the South American market, and that has shown during recent transfer windows.

In the past two years, Arsenal have signed five players who all have experience of playing in that region – including the likes of Gabriel Martinelli, Gabriel Magalhaes and Pablo Mari.

In light of this, Edu is likely to be familiar with Rodriguez’s profile due to his involvement with the Argentinian national team.

With Arteta’s links to Spanish football, it’s also safe to assume that he will have seen the player in action.

However, Arteta usually prefers to use two central midfielders who are solid both defensively and going forward – this isn’t something you would associate with Rodriguez.

If Arsenal dip into the market for a defensive midfielder this summer, it would make sense to sign someone who is happy with a rotational role within the squad.

Thomas Partey and Granit Xhaka‘s names are on the team sheet more often than not, and unless the club plan on bringing someone to play alongside Partey, this popular partnership is likely to remain.

Read: Future Paris Saint-Germain job appealing to Mikel Arteta – but now isn’t the time.