Arsenal ready to offer £42m for Martin Odegaard

Arsenal have not given up hope of signing Martin Odegaard permanently from Real Madrid this summer.

The 22-year-old joined the Gunners on loan from Madrid during the January transfer window of 2020-21 and impressed heavily.

He bagged two goals and two assists in 20 appearances, but his overall play marked him down as a player of true quality.

Madrid’s new manager Carlo Ancelotti sees him as a part of his plans, but the situation could change if Arsenal make a big-money bid.

According to journalist Rudi Galeti, the Gunners are seriously interested in signing the Norwegian international.

Odegaard would only improve with consistent playing time over an entire campaign and would be a cracking signing for the club.

Arsenal want to bring in a new creative midfielder and have been linked with a move for Leicester City’s James Maddison.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano recently claimed that the Gunners are not close to signing Maddison, who would cost around £60-70 million.

Romano says that Odegaard remains the priority for the north London club, and it seems Arsenal are now prepared to make a formal bid,

The deal could be tricky, with Los Blancos likely to demand a buy-back clause.

