Arsenal ‘ready to listen to offers’ for Ramsey, ‘no new contract on the table’

According to the Mirror, Aaron Ramsey could leave Arsenal next summer as there is ‘no new contract on the table’. The Welsh international’s deal expires at the end of the season and Arsenal are currently struggling to agree an extension, despite the club being keen to keep Ramsey and the player supposedly happy to stay.
Ramsey joined Arsenal from Cardiff City in 2008 and has gone on to make 338 appearances in all competitions. The 27-year-old has won three FA Cups and two Community Shields and was a key player under previous manager Arsene Wenger. He’s featured in all six of Arsenal’s Premier League outings under new boss Unai Emery too, but his long-term future at the Emirates Stadium is in doubt.
The long-serving Gunner signed a five-year deal in 2014 which will expire in June 2019. The Telegraph now believe Arsenal are ‘ready to listen to offers’ for Ramsey as they’re resigned to losing him. For someone who has been a great servant in the last ten years, he’ll certainly be a loss. Arsenal’s wage bill has to be kept under control and meeting the midfielder’s demands isn’t possible.
Stats from Transfermarkt.