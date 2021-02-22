Arsenal defender linked with summer move to Paris Saint-Germain

Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin has been linked with a summer move to Paris Saint-Germain.

According to CBS Sports, PSG face competition from Barcelona and at least two clubs in Serie A.





Bellerin has made more than 200 senior appearances for Arsenal and is contracted to them until 2023.

The 25-year-old was close to joining PSG last summer, but manager Mikel Arteta persuaded him to stay at the Emirates Stadium.

SL View

Bellerin has been a permanent part of the furniture at Arsenal over the past few years, but moving him on this summer would be a sensible decision.

The Spain international has historically talked a good game, but his defending has often left a lot to be desired.

His half-hearted challenge as Raheem Sterling headed Manchester City in front yesterday highlighted how poor he can be in defensive situations.

Securing a decent fee for Bellerin this summer would give Arteta some valuable funds to play with as he strives to improve his squad.

Norwich City’s Max Aarons has been touted as a possible replacement for Bellerin, but it is debatable whether he represents much in the way of an upgrade.

Tariq Lamptey could prove to be a more viable option given his impressive performances for Brighton and Hove Albion.