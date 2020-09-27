Arsenal preparing £45.5m deal to sign Houssem Aouar

Arsenal are determined to sign Houssem Aouar from Lyon this summer.

As per Football London, the Gunners have had a bid turned down for the central midfield and they are now lining up an improved offer to sign Aouar.





Apparently, the second offer will be worth around £45.5m including add-ons.

It will be interesting to see if the French outfit are willing to accept that for the 22-year-old.

Aouar is a world-class talent and he would be a tremendous signing for Arteta. The Gunners need his craft and agility in the midfield this season and he could be the ideal partner for someone like Xhaka.

Arsenal have done well to sign the likes of Gabriel and Willian so far and both players have looked impressive. They will be hoping to wrap up a deal for Aouar before the window closes.

Arsenal need players like him in order to bridge the gap with the likes of Spurs, Chelsea and Manchester United. The Londoners will be hoping to get back into the top four and players like Aouar will certainly make the job easier for them.

The Lyon ace has proven his quality in Ligue 1 as well as the Champions League against teams like Manchester City and Juventus. He has what it takes to succeed in the Premier League as well.