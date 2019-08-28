Arsenal posts Eddie Nketiah’s impressive Leeds United stats on Twitter

Leeds United were dumped out of the second round of the League Cup by Stoke City on Tuesday night.
The Elland Road outfit found themselves 2-0 down heading into the break, but goals from Eddie Nketiah and Helder Costa in the second-half forced a penalty shootout after 90 minutes.
Unlucky Leeds lost 5-4, with Jack Harrison missing the decisive penalty after firing it against the post.
Manager Marcelo Bielsa fielded a different XI from the one that strolled to a 3-0 victory at the home of the visitors at the weekend, and despite conceding twice in the opening 45 minutes, the hosts pulled one back via the on-loan Arsenal striker.
Butland struck a goal-kick against his own defender, allowing Nketiah to halve the deficit, and the Gunners were proud to see their player find the back of the net again.
Here is how the Premier League giants reacted on Twitter as the 20-year-old scored his third goal since leaving North London for Elland Road on a season-long loan on summer transfer deadline day:
Eddie Nketiah at @LUFC:
197 minutes played 🅰️
3 goals scored ⚽️⚽️⚽️@EddieNketiah9 was on target again tonight – this time against @stokecity in the @Carabao_Cup 🔥 pic.twitter.com/nC2UqIpg1r
— Arsenal (@Arsenal) August 27, 2019
Nketiah has appeared twice in the Championship and twice in the League Cup for Leeds, and he has quickly become a fan favourite.
The youngster secured all three points with his winner against Brentford a week ago, firing the Whites back to the top of the Championship and prompting fans into roars of “Eddie, Eddie, Eddie” around Elland Road.
The striker will be looking to help Leeds return to the Premier League for the first time since 2004 come May, and he is on the right path to doing so.