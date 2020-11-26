Arsenal plotting January move for Dominik Szoboszlai

Arsenal are thought to be keen on signing the RB Salzburg midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai.

The Hungarian international has done exceedingly well for Salzburg over the past year and it is hardly a surprise that the top clubs are queuing up to secure his services.





According to Football Insider, Arsenal are looking to sign the player permanently when the transfer window re-opens in January and then loan him back to the Austrian club for the remainder of the season.

The Gunners believe such a deal would be attractive for RB Salzburg and it could help them fend off the competition for the midfielder’s signature. Apparently, Tottenham are keen on the player as well.

Arsenal have been following the player for two years now and they have close connections with his camp. It will be interesting to see if they can sort out the transfer in the coming weeks.

The 20-year-old could prove to be a quality long-term investment for the London club. Arsenal are in desperate need of some creativity in their midfield and Dominik Szoboszlai could be the link between their midfield and attack.

The Hungarian can play as the number ten or in the wide areas. He will add goals and creativity to the side. Dominik Szoboszlai has five goals and nine assists to his name for RB Salzburg so far this season. As per Wyscout, he has managed to average 2.3 key passes, 1.8 crosses, 2.6 progressive runs and 3.8 dribbles per game in all competitions this season.

The youngster is hardworking and he will help out defensively as well. Szoboszlai averages 3.4 interceptions and 5.17 recoveries per ninety minutes.

The 20-year-old can be groomed into a complete midfielder with proper coaching and experience. He might not be a cheap signing but he has the potential to justify the outlay in the near future. Arsenal must do everything they can to snap him up before their rivals swoop in.